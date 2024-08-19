Did Sreeleela REFUSE to work in film featuring THIS Megastar?

Sreeleela has been constantly in the spotlight for signing some of the most promising projects across various languages, spearheaded by successful superstars. However, recent reports suggest that the diva refused a huge offer for a project that is being headlined by a megastar.

According to a 123 Telugu report, Sreeleela has refused an offer made by none other than mega star Chiranjeevi to star in an item song in his upcoming and highly anticipated film, Vishwambhara.

Well, the report articulates that the makers of Vishwambhara offered a lucrative offer to the actress for starring in the song. However, despite it all, the starlet rejected it, leaving everyone surprised.

It must be noted that Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie is a much-hyped project that has been anxiously awaited by many.

While the reason behind Sreeleela’s decision has not been revealed, it is speculated that she wished to be a little selective with her projects, since many of her previous ones have unfortunately tanked one after the other.

For those who don't know, Sreeleela was born in America and is of Indian origin. She has predominantly worked in the Telugu and Kannada film industries.

She had started off her career as a child artist, and it was finally in 2019 that she starred in her first lead role in the Kannada film Kiss. Incidentally, apart from films, she had even stepped forward in her mother’s career path to become a doctor and even pursued MBBS.

Besides her fame as an actress, Sreeleela also grabbed attention for her philanthropic nature after she adopted two specially abled children in 2022. She is now a proud parent to a boy named Garu and a girl named Shobhitha.

On the work front, Sreeleela's last film was Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. Moving forward, she will also feature in a Bollywood movie alongside Varun Dhawan. She would also be a part of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

