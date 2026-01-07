Did Sreeleela regret doing dance number in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2? Says 'made hard decision'

Sreeleela is all set to hit the big screens this week with her political historical drama Parasakthi, which is slated to release on January 10, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. Ahead of its release, the actress reacted to the exceptional reach she gained after dancing in Pushpa 2, while admitting that such dance numbers are not what she strives for in her career.

Sreeleela opens up about how dance numbers like Pushpa 2 are ‘not her thing’

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Sreeleela revealed that performing special dance numbers, such as the one she did in Pushpa 2: The Rule, is not how she envisions her career.

The actress said, “Doing special dance numbers is not my thing, but only for Pushpa 2: The Rule did I make that hard decision. I prefer to dance in the films I am part of, not in other projects. However, I believe I made the right decision to dance in Pushpa because the reach I gained from it was exceptional. In Parasakthi, I only have light dance numbers like Ratnamala.”

For those unaware, Sreeleela shared the screen with Allu Arjun in 2024 in the massive blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule. The duo danced to the viral track Kissik, composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Watch the song here:

Sreeleela’s work front

Sreeleela is set to hit the big screens with Parasakthi. Co-starring Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan, the film is a political historical drama written and directed by Soorarai Pottru fame Sudha Kongara.

The film revolves around two brothers living in 1960s Madras, one working in the Railways and the other a college student. As civil unrest escalates due to government interference, the brothers find themselves at odds, leading to chaos.

However, the story takes a turn when both brothers unite for a common cause, fighting against the oppressors. While Sivakarthikeyan headlines the project, Ravi Mohan is said to play the main antagonist. Additionally, Atharvaa Murali plays one of the key co-lead roles.

Looking ahead, the Mass Jathara actress will also appear in a lead role in Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which is expected to release later this year.

