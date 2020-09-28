Did Sumanth C Raman take a dig at Kollywood biggies for not attending SP Balasubrahmanyam's funeral?

Not many could attend last rites of SPB due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday and many celebrities from the film industry offered condolences on social media. Many Bollywood and South celebs paid last respects to the legend on social media. Thalapathy Vijay was the only actor who was seen at the funeral and consoling SP Balasubrahmanyam's son Charan. Not many could attend last rites of SPB due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Recently, Sumanth C Raman, a host, doctor and political analyst took to Twitter and indirectly attacked a lot of celebrities from Kollywood film industry for not attending SPB's funeral.

Sumanth tweeted, "When those who benefited a lot more from #SPB songs than @actorvijay chose to stay away this was a heartwarming gesture by Vijay. Respect indeed. ??." In his next tweet, he wrote, "There is no disrespect meant to anyone. It is their choice to go or not especially with Covid around. I am just pointing out a fact. But why are only fans of one particular star getting agitated and abusive?? So many didn't go."

After Sumanth's Tweet, Twitterati named Rajinikanth, Ajith for not attending SP Balasubrahmanyam's funeral. One of the Twitter users commented, "Yes Sir... Mainly Rajini... SPB sang more songs for him... Atleast he should have seen him in hospital... All selfish people. Thalapathy is odd man out always... Proud to be a Thalapathy Blood always...."

On the other hand, many also slammed Sumanth for raising a senseless point of celebs not attending the funeral and that one's safety is most important amid global pandemic.

When those who benefited a lot more from #SPB songs than @actorvijay chose to stay away this was a heartwarming gesture by Vijay. Respect indeed. https://t.co/rYsHGyCgEu — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) September 26, 2020

Yes Sir... Mainly Rajini... SPB sang more songs for him... Atleast he should have seen him in hospital... All selfish people. Thalapathy is odd man out always... Proud to be a Thalapathy Blood always.... — RAM (@ping2sram) September 26, 2020

Stop this petty politics Sumanth. In this pandemic situation, it is best for everyone and also for Shri SPB family for everyone to pray for his soul at their place. So, don’t talk as if you know everything and whatever you saying is right. Stop this comparison of one with another — venkatraman (@venkatramane) September 26, 2020

A person visiting and the others not visiting does not change the feeling of sorrow and loss..so many souls are quietly mourning his loss...and he knows it... — Aswatha (@Aswatha95672138) September 26, 2020

As a doctor you should be ashamed to talk like this. In this pandemic situation, expecting people to travel disregarding their own safety and of others is nonsense! I too respect Vijay for taking such a risk, but that doesn't mean others have to do so — Newman (@roadoram) September 26, 2020

