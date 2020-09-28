  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Did Sumanth C Raman take a dig at Kollywood biggies for not attending SP Balasubrahmanyam's funeral?

Not many could attend last rites of SPB due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
4432 reads Mumbai
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday and many celebrities from the film industry offered condolences on social media. Many Bollywood and South celebs paid last respects to the legend on social media. Thalapathy Vijay was the only actor who was seen at the funeral and consoling SP Balasubrahmanyam's son Charan. Not many could attend last rites of SPB due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Recently, Sumanth C Raman, a host, doctor and political analyst took to Twitter and indirectly attacked a lot of celebrities from Kollywood film industry for not attending SPB's funeral. 

Sumanth tweeted, "When those who benefited a lot more from #SPB songs than @actorvijay chose to stay away this was a heartwarming gesture by Vijay. Respect indeed. ??." In his next tweet, he wrote, "There is no disrespect meant to anyone. It is their choice to go or not especially with Covid around. I am just pointing out a fact. But why are only fans of one particular star getting agitated and abusive?? So many didn't go."

After Sumanth's Tweet, Twitterati named Rajinikanth, Ajith for not attending SP Balasubrahmanyam's funeral. One of the Twitter users commented, "Yes Sir... Mainly Rajini... SPB sang more songs for him... Atleast he should have seen him in hospital... All selfish people. Thalapathy is odd man out always... Proud to be a Thalapathy Blood always...." 

On the other hand, many also slammed Sumanth for raising a senseless point of celebs not attending the funeral and that one's safety is most important amid global pandemic. 

Check out Tweets below: 





