Did Sundar C opt out of Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar173 due to his film Sangamithra? Director reveals

Superstar Rajinikanth is expected to wrap up the Jailer 2 shoot soon, with the actor expected to begin his next project, Thalaivar173, subsequently. As the project was initially announced with director Sundar C at the helm, the filmmaker has opened up on whether he opted out of the project due to his large-scale venture, Sangamithra.

Sundar C on opting out of Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar173

According to a report by the Tamil news media, Puthiya Thalaimurai, the director, denied reports of him opting out of Thalaivar173 due to the movie Sangamithra.

The filmmaker said, “I didn’t leave Thalaivar173 because of Sangamithra. Sangamithra is a 2-year commitment, and at this point in time, considering my monetary situation, I cannot get stuck with a single project for 2 years, and I have back-to-back commitments. Mookuthi Amman 2 was completed 4 months ago, but there is at least 1 year of CGI work remaining. Nayanthara appears majorly as Amman in that costume.”

For those unaware, director Sundar C was earlier announced as at the helm of the movie titled Thalaivar173. While the project was launched with a pooja ceremony, the director later opted out of the film.

Later on, Don fame Cibi Chakaravarathi came on board to helm the project and has begun production with the shoot expected to go on floors from April 2026. The upcoming movie will be co-produced by Kamal Haasan, under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI).

Rajinkanth’s work front

Rajinikanth will next appear in the lead role in Jailer 2, the sequel directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is said to feature SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty in key roles.

With Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprising their roles from the first installment, the movie is also expected to feature a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, which is reportedly scheduled to be shot in March this year.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth has also announced that he will soon share the screen with Kamal Haasan once again. The tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion is set to be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Anirudh Ravichander handling the music and background score.

