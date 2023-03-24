Did Suriya and Jyothika buy a lavish home in Mumbai and relocating soon?

Power couple of Kollywood, Suriya, and Jyothika are reportedly planning to relocate to Mumbai. Yes, there have been reports doing rounds on social media that the couple purchased a lavish house in Mumbai worth Rs 70 crores. It is further also said that they will be shifting to Mumbai from Chennai to help their children's education and their respective careers.

Since the last few days, the internet has been abuzz that Suriya, who has been living in Chennai for years, will be shifting to Mumbai. According to reports, the couple took the decision to relocate as their children Diya and Dev have been enrolled in a school in Mumbai. And also, Jyothika is also busy shooting for her comeback Hindi film with Rajkummar Rao.

If the reports are true, then this will be the first Suriya and Jyothika will be moving away from their family in Chennai. However, there is no official confirmation regarding it as of now.



Suriya and family papped in Mumbai

It is also to be noted that lately, Suriya and Jyothika have been often papped in Mumbai. A few days ago, the actor was again spotted in Mumbai inside his car. Earlier, he and his family were also papped at a restaurant in Mumbai along with his kids. He also requested the paparazzi in Mumbai not to take pictures of his children.

Professional front

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently shooting for his period drama, tentatively titled Suriya 42. It is directed by Siruthai Siva. The film has Disha Patani in the female lead role. The actor also has Vetrimaaran's period drama Vaadivaasal. The film is based on the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu. Music is composed by GV Prakash and the shoot is underway.

Jyothika will next be seen on the big screen with Malayalam cinema's megastar Mammootty in the upcoming project Kaathal: The Core. The project, which is helmed by The Great Indian Kitchen fame Jeo Baby, is touted to be a family drama. Jyothika is all set to make her Bollywood comeback. The actress announced that she is part of Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film, Sri.

