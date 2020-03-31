Did Suriya say ‘no’ to SS Rajamouli’s Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer Baahubali? Find out

Suriya, who will be next seen in Soorarai Pottru, rejected to play a role in mega hit Pan Indian movie Baahubali, when the film's director SS Rajamouli approached him.

At a time when fans of Suriya are desperately waiting to see the actor on big screens in his next film Soorarai Pottru, a new report has surfaced online, claiming that Suriya rejected to play a role in megahit pan Indian film, Baahubali. According to a report in Kalakkal Cinema, when SS Rajamouli approached Suriya for a role in the historical drama, Suriya rejected it for unknown reasons. Though there is no official confirmation on the report, it took social media by storm as the fans of the NGK actor shared it.

Baahubali is one of the most successful franchises of India and the film made success in all languages that it was released in. The film was released in two parts – Baahubali: The Conclusion and Baahubali: The Beginning. The film had an ensemble of cast including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, among the others. Both the installments shined bright at the Box Office and they were appreciated by audience and critics alike.

Suriya, meanwhile, will be seen next in Soorarai Pottru. The movie will also be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra. The film was supposed the hit the big screens in summer 2020. The release date will be postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. The film was directed by critically acclaimed Sudha K Prasad. Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, who will mark his Kollywood entry with the film, will be seen as the main antagonist.

Credits :Kalakkal Cinema

