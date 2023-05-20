Did Tamannaah Bhatia demand a whopping sum to perform special song in Balakrishna's NBK108? Actress reacts

Ever since a few days, rumours were rife that Tamannaah Bhatia has demanded a huge pay cheque to perform a special song in Balakrishna's NBK108 with director Anil Ravipudu. The actress reacted to the rumours and called them baseless. She also mentioned that 'it's very upsetting to read such baseless news'.

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Twitter and reacted to the rumours of demanding a whopping remuneration for a special song in NBK108. She wrote, "I have always enjoyed working with @AnilRavipudi sir. I have huge respect for both him and Nandamuri Balakrishna sir. So reading these baseless news articles about me and a song in their new film, is very upsetting. Please do your research before you make baseless allegations."



Rumours of Tamannaah Bhatia's remuneration for NBK108

Several reports claimed that director Anil Ravipudu approached Tamannaah Bhatia to perform a special song in his film NBK 108 with Balakrishna. It was stated that she agreed to perform a special song but demanded a huge pay cheque of Rs 5 crores, which left the director disappointed.

It was further also reported that because the director shares a good bond with Tamannaah, he agreed to convince the producers to pay as she demanded. For unversed, Tamannaah worked in Anil Ravipudu's blockbuster films F2 and F3. In fact, she also performed a special dance number Daang Daang in Mahesh Babu’s movie Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Bholaa Shankar in Switzerland. According to reports, she is shooting for a romantic song with Chiranjeevi in the film. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film stars Keerthy Suresh in the role of Chiranjeevi's sister in the film. Bholaa Shankar will release worldwide on August 11th

She is also set to make her Malayalam debut opposite Dileep in Arun Gopy's Bandra. She has also joined the stellar cast of the upcoming Tamil film, Jailer. Starring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role, Jailer also has Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Shiva Rajkumar in important roles. Jailer is also scheduled to release on August 11.

