Did Thala Ajith call Rajinikanth and wish him for his 45 years in the cinema industry?

We all know that Thala Ajith has got loyal fans, and there will always be grand celebrations by his fans whenever his films release. Ajith is also known as a friendly actor, and many celebrities have mentioned how down to earth he is on the sets. However, he has stayed away from social media, and he has isn't even present during any events. Now, the latest buzz is that Thala Ajith has made a phone call to Superstar Rajinikanth to congratulate him for his 45 years in the cinema industry.

Recently, Rajinikanth completed 45 years in cinema, and his fans and followers took to social media to wish him on the successful journey. Rajinikanth also thanked his fans for all their wishes and stated that he is nothing without his fans. It is well known that Thala Ajith is also a great fan of Rajinikanth. Now, according to media reports. Ajith had called Rajinikanth, and conveyed his hearty wishes for his journey in the industry. Apparently, he spoke with him over phone for more than 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Siruthai Siva directorial. Titled Annaatthe, the film is produced by Sun Pictures. The film has four female leads namely Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. On the other hand, Thala Ajith will be next seen in H Vinoth directorial Valimai, bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

