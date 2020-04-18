Did Thala Ajith call Thalapathy Vijay to enquire about the latter’s son stranded in Canada? Find out

After reports about Thalapathy Vijay's son Sanjay being stranded in Canada surfaced, Thala Ajith connected with the latter over the phone and enquired the same.

While we all know that the fans of Vijay and Ajith have often engaged in online wars on the micro blogging website Twitter, it is also well known that the actors have always remained friends even though they have been each other's competitors in the industry. However, when it comes to their personal lives, the fans of both the actors have always loved it whenever anything about their conversation comes up online.

In one such incident, a piece of news has now surfaced online, stating that Thala Ajith had called up Thalapathy Vijay to enquire about his son Sanjay, who has been stranded in Canada amid the lockdown imposed by the Central Government to contain the COVID 19 situation. This comes after reports alleged that Vijay has been worried about his Sanjay, who was in Canada. As soon as the news of the phone call surfaced online, it took over the internet as fans shared it across all social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently residing at his home in Chennai along with his wife Sangeetha and daughter Divya Saasha. His son Sanjay is studying a filmmaking course at a university in Canada. Reports suggest that Thalapathy Vijay is has been staying in touch with Sanjay over the phone. On the work front, Vijay, who was last seen in Atlee directorial Bigil, is awaiting the release of his next film Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Ajith, on the other hand, will be next seen in H Vinoth directorial cop drama Valimai.

