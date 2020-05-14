Did Thala Ajith crank the camera for a portion of his megahit film Viswasam? Find out

Thala Ajith apparently cranked some shots for the film Viswasam, in which he played the lead role along with Lady Superstar Nayanthara.

Siruthai Siva directorial Viswasam which had Thala Ajith as the lead actor reportedly had some shots for which Ajith Kumar cranked the camera. Few shots in the film were shot using a drone camera, and Thala handled the same, according to media reports. The film had Nayanthara as the female lead, and it turned out to be a blockbuster though it had a box office clash with Rajinikanth starrer Petta, directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in Nerkonda Paarvai, directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. His next film, titled Valimai, is also directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Hearsay has that the film will have three female leads. , Ileana D'Cruz and will reportedly be seen as female leads. Some media reports suggest that Tollywood actor Karthikeyan will be seen as the main antagonist for the film. Valimai will also have Yogi Babu as Ajith’s sidekick, according to some media reports.

Thala Ajith recently made the headlines after he donated Rs 1.25 crore to the state government, central government and to FEFSI for COVID 19 relief. The actor also deposited Rs 2.5 lakh into the bank account of Film Journalists’ Association to help them combat the lockdown. The entertainment industry has received a huge blow due to the lockdown, as almost all shootings of movies have been brought to a halt. The filming of Thala Ajith’s Valimai is expected to start as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

