Did Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay initially offer Sigma to Dulquer Salmaan and NOT Sundeep Kishan?

Jason Sanjay, son of Thalapathy Vijay, is set to make his directorial debut in Tamil cinema with the film Sigma. The first-look poster for the movie was recently unveiled. A recent report suggests that while Sundeep Kishan has been finalized for the lead role, Jason Sanjay originally wanted Dulquer Salmaan for the part.

Did Jason Sanjay initially want Dulquer Salmaan for Sigma?

According to a report online, Jason Sanjay initially pitched the script of Sigma to Dulquer Salmaan. Apparently, the OK Kanmani actor loved the story during the first narration itself and expressed interest in featuring in the film.

However, due to Dulquer's busy schedule, the team decided to opt for a new lead, which eventually went to Sundeep Kishan. That said, this information remains unconfirmed, as neither the makers nor the actors have officially commented on it.

About Sigma

Sigma marks the directorial debut of Thalapathy Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay. The film is touted to be an action-adventure comedy that revolves around a “lone wolf” protagonist who challenges societal expectations and embarks on a hunt for hidden treasures, incorporating themes of high-stakes criminal heists.

Written by Jason himself, the movie is bankrolled by Lyca Productions, with musical compositions handled by Thaman S.

According to a report by India Today, the film has completed a 65-day-long shoot over a span of four months and has wrapped up about 95 percent of the filming. Reportedly, only a song sequence remains to be shot, after which the movie will move into post-production.

Apart from Sundeep Kishan, the film also features Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, Magalakshmi Sudharsanan, and several others in pivotal roles. Moreover, a few actors are rumored to make cameo appearances as well.

Dulquer Salmaan’s work front

Dulquer Salmaan is next set to appear in the Tamil period drama thriller Kaantha. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the movie revolves around a superstar, TK Mahadevan, who ruled the silver screens in the 1950s.

As he begins filming for his new project, Kaantha, directed by his mentor-turned-foe, several incidents occur that disrupt the production. With rivalry and intense emotions taking center stage, the movie is expected to explore the dynamics of a gripping, dramatic thriller.

Apart from Dulquer, the film also stars Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani, and many others in key roles.

