Did Thalapathy Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam file for divorce? Here's what we know

Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam have been married for nearly 27 years after tying the knot in 1999. However, it is now being reported that the couple may be heading for a divorce after more than two decades of marriage.

Thalapathy Vijay’s wife Sangeetha files for divorce?

According to reports by Sun News and Thanthi TV, Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed for divorce. The actor has reportedly been asked to appear in person on April 20, 2026. As per the reports, Vijay’s wife has accused him of having an extramarital affair with an actress and claimed that she became aware of it in April 2021. This allegedly led to their separation.

However, these remain unverified reports for now, and no official confirmation has been made by the actor as yet.

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam’s marriage

For those unaware, Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam got married on August 25, 1999. Sangeetha is a Sri Lankan Tamil and the daughter of a wealthy entrepreneur.

The couple married in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies, honouring their respective family roots and customs. In their nearly 27-year marriage, the couple became parents to two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

Both children appeared in films such as Vettaikaaran and Theri alongside their father. Interestingly, Jason is set to make his debut in Tamil cinema as a director with the Sundeep Kishan-starrer Sigma.

Over the years, the couple have appeared together on multiple occasions at public events and gatherings. However, in recent times, Sangeetha has mostly stayed away from the public eye, with only a rare paparazzi appearance alongside her son.

Thalapathy Vijay’s work front

Thalapathy Vijay is next set to appear in his final cinematic venture, Jana Nayagan. Directed by H. Vinoth, the political action drama stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju as co-leads.

The film follows the story of Vetri Kondan, a former police officer and convict who adopts a young girl named Viji and is determined to raise her as a strong and independent woman. He even persuades her to join the military despite her fear of violence.

Amid these events, a grave threat looms over India, one that could potentially lead to widespread destruction. As Vetri Kondan finds himself caught in these circumstances, a personal vendetta also emerges, forcing him to take matters into his own hands and expose the system responsible for triggering the crisis.

Earlier, the film was scheduled for a Pongal release but failed to secure CBFC certification in time. Now, reports suggest that the movie may be released in June 2026, coinciding with the actor’s 52nd birthday.

