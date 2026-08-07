Did Thalapathy Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam withdraw divorce against him? Here’s what we know

Thalapathy Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had previously made headlines following reports that the couple was heading for a divorce. Now, fresh reports suggest that the divorce have been withdrawn.

Did Thalapathy Vijay’s wife Sangeetha withdraw divorce against him?

According to a report by Let's Cinema, Sangeetha Sornalingam has reportedly withdrawn the divorce. However, no further details have been shared, and neither Thalapathy Vijay nor Sangeetha has officially addressed or confirmed the report.

For those unaware, Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam got married on August 25, 1999. Sangeetha, a Sri Lankan Tamil, is the daughter of an entrepreneur.

The couple tied the knot in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies, honoring their respective family traditions. During their nearly 27-year marriage, they became parents to two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha. Earlier reports had claimed that Sangeetha had filed for divorce from the actor, although neither party publicly confirmed those reports.

Interestingly, their son, Jason Sanjay , is set to make his directorial debut in Tamil cinema with the upcoming film Sigma. The action-adventure film, starring Sundeep Kishan, was initially scheduled for release on July 31, 2026, before being postponed.

Thalapathy Vijay’s work front

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the lead role in Jana Nayagan , which marked his retirement from Tamil cinema.

The film follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former police officer whose life changes after he becomes the foster father of a young girl named Viji following the death of her father. Determined to fulfill her late parents' dream, he sets out to help her become a military officer. However, Viji's anxiety and fears make the journey far more challenging than he had anticipated.

As time passes, Viji discovers a toy that leads Thalapathy to uncover a hidden network operating under the guise of a toy-importing business. While tracing its origins, he also begins to unravel the source of Viji's fears. His investigation eventually brings him face-to-face with people whose lives are closely connected to his own.

Whether Thalapathy Vetri Kondan succeeds in protecting Viji and overcoming the challenges ahead forms the rest of the story.

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