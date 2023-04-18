Did Trisha Krishnan and Jayam Ravi lose their verified mark on Twitter?

Trisha Krishnan and Jayam Ravi and the entire cast are promoting the much-awaited sequel, Ponniyin Selvan 2 ahead of the grand release. As part of the promotions, Trisha and Jayam changed their names to the character names, Kundhavai and Arunmozhi Varman from PS 2 on Twitter. However, this led to losing the verified mark of their official handle.

As Trisha and Jayam Ravi changed their names, Twitter removed the blue verification tick from their official handles. Later, the actress yet again changed back to her original name to get the verified mark but hasn't received the blue tick yet. To note, the actors changed their names during the release of the first installment, too. However, back then no such action was taken against the actors for doing so.



Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions

The team of Ponniyin Selvan 2 have reached Delhi this morning for promotions. Jayam Ravi shared a pic as they landed in the city with Chiyan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala in front of the private jet. The Ghilli actress also shared a pic with the team from the flight. Earlier, the team PS 2 promoted the film in Chennai and Coimbatore.

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

The epic fantasy adventure film is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of all time, with the giant success of the first installment being a top grosser from last year. Director Mani Ratnam’s second installment to his magnum opus adaption of Kalki’s epic novel Ponniyin Selvan. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on the 28th of April. Ponniyin Selvan 2, like the first part, will have its songs and background score composed by A R Rahman. The epic drama is also special as it will be the first South Indian film to be released in a 4DX arrangement, a setup that is usually reserved for Hollywood films till now.



