Did Trisha Krishnan hit back at singer Suchitra’s comments over selfie with Thalapathy Vijay?

Over the years, actress Trisha Krishnan has emerged as an influential celebrity figure, amassing millions of followers on social media. The Leo actress has regularly taken to popular platforms to express her thoughts and share memorable moments.

Equally, her style statement has managed to be the talk of the town. Earlier today, Trisha shared stunning photos wearing an elegant dress, but what caught our eyes was her caption.

Did Trisha Krishnan indirectly take a dig at singer Suchitra?

Recently, Trisha shared an array of pictures on X (formerly Twitter), featuring herself in a gorgeous salwar kameez. She looked ethereal as ever, giving us a mini flashback of her character Kundavai from Ponniyin Selvan.

However, it was not the pictures that became the talking point but the caption, which read, “If there’s anything that you should stop wearing, it’s the weight of other people’s opinions.”

The caption appears to be a clever play of words at a normal glance. But fans think there’s more. Why? Let us find out!

A few days ago, on Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday, Trisha shared a selfie with her Ghilli actor, wishing him a happy birthday. While fans were ecstatic to see this previously unseen candid picture of the two stars, some were clearly unhappy.

Singer Suchitra, known for her controversial statements, usually involving Trisha’s name, made the headlines again. A couple of days ago, after Trisha’s story, the former playback singer publicly advised Vijay not to hang out with Trisha and urged him to spend more time with his wife, Sangeetha.

As a result, netizens have put two and two together to conclude that Trisha’s post comes in response to Suchitra’s statements.

Suchitra’s previous controversies

This is not the first time that Suchitra has come out in attack for her Kollywood contemporaries. Not more than a month ago, she made comments about her ex-husband Karthik Kumar having an alleged affair with actor Dhanush.

Suchitra is also now popularly known for her Suchi leaks scandal in 2017, where several pictures and videos of celebrities were leaked online from Suchi’s social media accounts. The singer had then stated that her account was hacked and had no part to play in the leaks. However, Suchitra has not had a major role in the Tamil Film Industry since then.

