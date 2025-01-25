Did Unni Mukundan drop BIG update about his upcoming film? Marco actor says, ‘I’ll make it up with my next’

Unni Mukundan is enjoying the success at the moment with his latest release, Marco. The movie has grossed phenomenally well at the box office. However, it got certified with an ‘A’ rating by the Central Board of Film Certification, rendering it unwatchable for his young fans. Now, with his social media post, he made a special promise to those who missed out on watching it as a result.

Taking to Instagram, Unni Mukundan shared a happy picture of himself, surrounded by his young fans and children. Along with it, he also penned a note and promised that his next film would be worth it.

Check out the post here:

He wrote, “Just came to drop a final thank you for making Marco such a massive blockbuster, truly one of its kind. My kids, as I wish to believe, helped me achieve all of love that I have today. I know a lot of families couldn’t watch the film, understandably cos of the A certification. I’ll make it up with my next Pls Stay Tuned.”

For the uninformed, the box office collections of Marco worldwide have undoubtedly marked it as a blockbuster hit. It wrapped up its theatrical run earning Rs. 104 crores globally, which is no small feat to achieve.

Amid the massive success of the film, reports suggested that a violent action flick is gearing up for a sequel. The reports stated that Chiyaan Vikram was being considered by the makers to enter the film franchise in its second part.

Advertisement

However, there has been no official confirmation on the matter yet.

Unfortunately, within days of its release, Marco had fallen prey to piracy, with the movie getting leaked fully on illegal sites.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna's self-awareness about stardom after massive success shows her humble side: 'All this can go...'