Did Urvashi Rautela charge a whopping fee of Rs 3 crore for her limited performance in NBK’s Daaku Maharaaj? Find out

Daaku Maharaaj starring Nandamuri Balakrishna was released on January 12, 2025, and is currently streaming on OTT. As the movie is doing rounds on the internet, it is being speculated that actress Uravashi Rautela has received a sum of Rs 3 crores for her screen-time in the film.

According to a report by ET Now, the actress had received a whopping amount for a 3-minute appearance in the film. This leads her to earn Rs 1 crore per minute despite being in a series of flops before the NBK starrer.

Apparently, the actress was able to rake in such a large sum owing to her online presence and influence over the years. However, as of now, the stated remuneration is speculative and not confirmed by anyone.

Moving forward, Urvashi Rautela has been making quite the buzz online after reports of her scene from the movie Daaku Maharaaj being cut before online streaming. As per reports, the scenes involving the actress were excluded from Netflix but it was later cleared and proven to be false as the OTT version has her scenes intact.

Talking about the movie Daaku Maharaaj, the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer tells the story of an officer who, along with his wife, fights against the injustice faced by people under the tyranny of a prosperous family.

In his pursuit of justice, the protagonist transforms into a daring robber known as Daaku Maharaaj, leading a life of dacoits for the welfare of the people. The rest of the story follows his battle against his foes as he strives to restore peace.

With NBK in the lead, the film also features actors like Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Urvashi Rautela, Pradeep Rawat, and many more in key roles.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salary of the actress is reported by ET Now. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.