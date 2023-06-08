Did Varun Dhawan steal Citadel co-star Samantha's berries? Their playful banter is unmissable

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan have become one of the best co-stars as they are currently working on the web series Citadel. Their friendship and bond have made fans win hearts. From giving back to trolls, and protecting her from paps to going on coffee dates after the shoot, Varun Dhawan has been a great friend. Now, we got a glimpse into the other side of the friendship and we love it.

Samantha and Varun Dhawan had a cute berry banter on Instagram. Yes, the November actor shared a photo of a box of berries and called her a kind girl for offering him. Soon, the actress replied and said she didn't offer the whole box.

Sharing a photo of a box of berries on his Instagram story, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Thank u @samantharuthprabhuoffl ur a kind girl." She replied, "I don't think I offered the entire box though."

Check out Varun Dhawan and Samantha's playful banter here:

About Citadel

The Indian version of Citadel will be headlined by The Family Man directors Raj and DK. Citadel is an espionage action series created by the Russo brothers’ AGBO. The original series stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles.

Samantha and Varun Dhawan are performing high-octane action in the series. Sharing about working with Samantha in Citadel, Varun Dhawan said, "The makers are pushing the envelope. Samantha and I can't be doing something mediocre. She is one of the hardest working actors."



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently wrapped up an important schedule for her upcoming romantic film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The actors filmed a song in Turkey and several pics went viral. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is scheduled to release worldwide on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Apart from this, Samantha's Hollywood project is also expected to go on floors soon as well. The film is reportedly titled Chennai Stories and will feature Vivek Kalra in the lead role.