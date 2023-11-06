Did Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi sell their wedding film rights to OTT platform at THIS whopping price?

On November 1, 2023, actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. The couple's wedding was attended by their family members and a few close friends, including Tollywood celebrities.

According to recent reports, Netflix has acquired the exclusive streaming rights to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding video. The OTT giant has reportedly paid a whopping Rs 8 crore for streaming rights.

This news has sparked excitement among fans, who are eagerly anticipating a glimpse of their wedding. However, there has been no official confirmation from Netflix or the couple themselves.

The OTT platform has previously acquired the streaming rights to the wedding videos of several celebrities, including Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. However, the latter deal was reportedly canceled due to a breach of contract or is in a pending process.

Hansika Motwani announced her wedding documentary, Love Shaadi Drama, which is based on her wedding with Sohael Kathuriya. It was streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Singam 3 actress got married to her boyfriend, Sohael Kathuriya, on December 4. It was a big, fat ceremony at Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace.

It remains to be seen whether Netflix will release Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding video on its platform. However, the reports gone viral on the internet have certainly generated a lot of buzz and excitement among people who are waiting to see the wedding video of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in June 2023 after dating for a few years. They got married on November 1, 2023, in Tuscany, Italy, surrounded by their loved ones.

The couple's wedding was a lavish affair, with all the bells and whistles. Varun Tej wore a cream-gold sherwani designed by Manish Malhotra, while Lavanya Tripathi wore a Kanchipuram saree designed by the same designer. The couple was styled by Ashwin Mawle and Hasan Khan.

The wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun. The couple's wedding reception was held in Hyderabad on November 5, 2023, and was also a star-studded event.

Varun and Lavanya's wedding was one of the most talked-about events in the industry in 2023.

