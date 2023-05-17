Did Varun Tej propose to Lavanya Tripathi with a costly diamond ring on her birthday?

Tollywood actors, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have been in a relationship for a long time. In the last few months, their wedding rumors have taken the internet by fire as well. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Varun Tej is all set to tie the knot with his rumored girlfriend and co-star Lavanya Tripathi soon. As the couple is set to embark on a new journey, we have heard that Varun Tej proposed to Lavanya on her birthday.

In January, it was reported that Varun Tej popped the big question to Lavanya Tripathi during her birthday party in Bangalore. Yes, it was said that he purchased a costly diamond ring and asked the big question to the actress. And her answer was 'yes' and as Pinkvilla reported they are now set to marry soon as well.

According to reports, Varun Tej flew from Hyderabad to Bangalore and celebrated Lavanya's birthday with her friends. It was also speculated that he hosted a special bash for his ladylove as he asked the proposed to her.

About Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding

Just after a month of these rumors, Varun Tej's father Naga Babu told the media his son will definitely get married this year. He also stated that Varun would introduce his bride to the media very soon. Now, All the rumors and speculations rested to end as Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the couple is taking their relationship to the next level.

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed, "Varun and Lavanya have decided to take their relationship a step ahead and are set to exchange rings in June. It will be an intimate affair followed by a wedding, by the end of this year. The wedding is going to be all things grand in the presence of industry's biggies."

For the unversed, Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej have also worked together in films like Mister and Antariksham. Their chemistry has always caught the attention of audiences. Apart from professionally, they also share a close bond personally. She is very close to Varun's sister Niharika Konidela and her family. Lavanya was part of the three-day wedding celebrations of Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela at Udaipur.

