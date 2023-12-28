Did Venkatesh Daggubati plan to quit the film industry and retire? Know the truth here

Venkatesh Daggubati is undeniably one of the most prominent names in the Telugu film industry. The actor has been an active part of the industry for close to 40 years now and has continued to entertain audiences over the years.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his 75th film, titled Saindhav, which is slated to hit the theaters on January 12th. With just days remaining for the film’s release, the makers of the film had organized an event to commemorate Venkatesh Daggubati’s 75th venture in the film industry. The event, titled Venky75, was attended by some of the biggest names in the Telugu film fraternity, including Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was the Chief Guest, Adivi Sesh, Rana Daggubati, Nani and several others.

Venkatesh Daggubati reveals he had retirement plans

Speaking at the event, Venkatesh Daggubati extended his love and gratitude to his fans and added that it is the love that he receives that drives him to work hard. Further, he mentioned that he has been given several monikers throughout the course of his career; however, the love that he received did not change with the monikers.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the Narappa actor revealed that he had plans to quit acting and retire in the last decade. Venky Mama revealed that it was Chiranjeevi’s comeback with Khiladi No. 150 that inspired him to keep going forward. The actor jokingly quipped that he would have gone for the Himalayas if it weren’t for the Bhola Shankar actor. He further said that Nandamuri Balakrishna and Nagarjuna also keep inspiring him with the work they do.

Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu and Balayya’s absence from Venky75

It was revealed earlier that Venky75 would be a venue where fans could see the four stalwarts from the industry, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Nagarjuna, and Nandamuri Balakrishna together on stage at the same time. It was also mentioned that Mahesh Babu would be making an appearance at the event.

However, this was not to be, and only Chiranjeevi could attend the event. It is understood that the others were busy filming for their respective projects till late last night. According to reports, Balayya is in Rajasthan, filming for his next with Bobby, while Nagarjuna and Mahesh Babu are wrapping up portions for Naa Saami Ranga and Guntur Kaaram, respectively.

More about Venky75 aka Saindhav

Saindhav is touted to be a crime action drama film helmed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film features Andrea Jeremiah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, and many more in prominent roles as well. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on January 13th, 2024, on the occasion of Dussehra.

