Did Venkatesh Daggubati take a jibe at Dil Raju over IT raids? Actor’s ‘white money’ remark is going VIRAL

The ongoing IT raids at the properties of prominent names like Dil Raju, Sukumar, and others have sparked controversy in the film industry. Recently, Venkatesh Daggubati addressed the issue during a press meet. He humorously responded and stated that he only accepts white money.

The Sankranthiki Vasthunam actor said that he was unsure about other heroes but mentioned that he only took his remuneration in white. He added that he received only a small amount and always collected it at the office. He mentioned that everything on his side was transparent.

"I don’t know about other heroes. I only take remuneration in white. That too, only a little. I take remuneration at the office, and I have always been like that. Everything is white here," said Venkatesh Daggubati, as quoted by Cinema Express.

He further talked about the massive success of his movie and added, "I am very happy that my fans after so long got a reason to celebrate. I always advise my fans, to be happy with what you got. Because I don't encourage these records and numbers."

According to Sacnilk, the movie Sankranthiki Vasthunam earned Rs 137.15 crore at the Indian box office in 10 days. It opened with Rs 23 crore and continues its successful run in theaters.

Income Tax raids took place at the homes and properties of Pushpa 2 producers Naveen and Ravi Shankar as well. Reports indicate that financiers connected to the film are also being investigated. Earlier, on January 21, the IT department conducted searches at multiple properties belonging to Game Changer producer Dil Raju.

The raids were carried out at several key locations in Hyderabad, including Gachibowli and Jubilee Hills. Dil Raju’s business partner and co-producer Sirish, along with his daughter Hansita Reddy, were also under scrutiny as officials searched their residences.

