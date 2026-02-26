Did Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna finally tie the knot? Here's what we know about the second ceremony

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly tied the knot on February 26, 2026. After years of keeping their relationship under wraps, the couple has entered a new chapter in their lives by marrying each other in a traditional Telugu ceremony.

Pinkvilla learned that the duo got married at 8 AM. As the couple chose to honor the groom’s Telugu traditions, they are expected to conduct a Kodava-style wedding ceremony in the evening as well, paying tribute to the bride’s roots.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to hold second ceremony at evening?

The wedding festivities reportedly kicked off with a grand reception for the groom’s side. Following custom, Rashmika’s family formally welcomed Vijay and his family by presenting them with traditional offerings, including coconuts, betel leaves, fresh fruits, and the auspicious turmeric and kumkum.

While the official wedding photos are yet to be revealed, the couple reportedly opted for an “Old World” charm for their first ceremony, following a “primal” theme.

VIROSH Wedding

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna reportedly tied the knot after beginning their pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur. Earlier, the duo hosted a celebratory evening for their friends and were seen walking hand in hand at their sangeet ceremony.

During the event, there were performances by the bride and groom, as well as a surprise performance by the groom’s mother, Madhavi. As per India Today, Vijay’s mother also presented heirloom bangles to Rashmika as a gift, marking her acceptance into the family.

On February 25, the couple held their haldi and mehndi ceremonies with close family members. Rashmika and Vijay shared colorful glimpses of the celebrations.

With the wedding limited to family members and close friends, celebrities such as Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ravindran, and Ashika Ranganath were reportedly part of the ceremonies in Udaipur.

Following the wedding, the duo is expected to host a reception on March 4, 2026, in Hyderabad.

For those unaware, rumors about Vijay and Rashmika’s relationship began after they appeared together in the film Geetha Govindam years ago. While both remained tight-lipped about their relationship until recently, they officially announced their wedding on social media.

ALSO READ: Inside Venue PICS: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda opt for floral, banana leaves decor for their wedding