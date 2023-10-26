Did Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna celebrate Dussehra together? Find out here

Vijay Deverakonda recently celebrated the Dussehra festival with his family at their residence in Hyderabad. The Kushi actor took to Instagram to share some beautiful moments from the occasion with his followers. However, fans have yet again decoded that Rashmika was also a part of the Deverakonda family’s Dusshera celebration.

Despite not being seen in any of Vijay's photos from the celebration, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the Hyderabad airport on the same evening. She was reportedly en route to Mumbai and had a tilak on her forehead, sparking speculation that she may have attended the puja at Vijay's residence.

Check out the video below

Meanwhile, in the photos that Vijay Deverakonda shared on Instagram, he can be seen looking dashing in a yellow kurta. The moments captured are filled with joy, with the priest applying tilak in the first shot and the entire family coming together for the puja in the second.

Vijay's Instagram post was captioned, "Happy family poojas, Happy Dussehra to all of you," with a red heart.

Check out the post below

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movies

Vijay Deverakonda was most recently seen in Shiva Nirvana's Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

He will next appear in Parasuram's next directorial project, Family Star. Mrunal Thakur, Ajay Ghosh, and Divyansha Kaushik will play key roles in the film.

In addition, the Dear Comrade actor will appear in Gowtam Tinnanuri's film, tentatively titled VD12, which is also believed to star Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movies

After her appearance in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna is set to make her next Hindi film appearance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

In other news, Rashmika Mandanna recently gave an update on her upcoming project with director Rahul Ravindran. The first look of the film, The Girlfriend, was released on social media, featuring Rashmika in the lead role. Produced by Geetha Arts, The Girlfriend appears to be an intriguing love story that has already generated excitement among fans.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna accompanied rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda to Turkey during Kushi shoot; Fans REACT with proof