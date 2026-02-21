Did Vijay Sethupathi opt out of Silambarasan TR’s Arasan? Actor says, ‘Even I don't know…’

Silambarasan TR and Vetrimaaran have joined hands for the first time as actor and director for their upcoming film, Arasan. Although the makers earlier announced that Vijay Sethupathi would be playing a pivotal role in the movie, rumors recently suggested that he had exited the project.

However, the 96 actor has now cleared the air, confirming that he is still a part of the film.

Vijay Sethupathi confirms being still part of STR’s Arasan

Speaking at a fan meet event organized by Behindwoods, Vijay Sethupathi was asked whether he was still involved in Arasan or had stepped away from the project, as rumors were circulating.

Responding to the query, the actor said, “Nope. There is nothing like that. Rumors always spread quickly. Even I don’t know how. Every time, some rumor or another surfaces, and we don’t know who initiated it. Please don’t believe them.”

According to ongoing reports, the STR starrer is yet to begin its second shooting schedule.

More about Arasan

Arasan is an upcoming gangster action film starring Silambarasan TR in the lead role. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the movie is reportedly set in the universe of the director’s own Vada Chennai, which featured Dhanush in the lead.

The film is said to present STR in a rugged action avatar, with Vijay Sethupathi playing a key role. Additionally, Tourist Family fame Yogalakshmi and Sapta Sagaradaache Ello actress Chaitra J Achar are expected to play the female leads. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the film’s music and background score.

Vijay Sethupathi and Silambarasan TR’s work front

Vijay Sethupathi will next appear in the lead role in Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the action film will feature Samyuktha and Tabu as co-leads.

The actor has also announced another lead project titled Pocket Novel. The upcoming film, helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, marks the director and actor’s second collaboration after Super Deluxe, which featured Malavika Mohanan and Raj B. Shetty in key roles.

Moreover, Vijay Sethupathi also has a cameo appearance in the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2.

On the other hand, Silambarasan TR is set to collaborate with Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu for a fantasy action entertainer, tentatively titled STR51.

