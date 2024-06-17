Did Vijay Sethupathi reject crucial role in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise? Actor gives quirky response

Vijay Sethupathi is at the peak of his career at the moment with the mammoth success of his bilingual film Maharaja. While the actor has always enjoyed the audience’s love and reception, the fanfare has gone a notch higher with his latest venture.

Vijay Sethupathi responds to question about role in Pushpa: The Rise

To celebrate the film’s success in Telugu, the team planned a press meet with the Telugu film media. During this, one of the reporters asked the actor if he rejected a role in Pushpa: The Rise.

Vijay replied in Telugu, roughly translating in English to “No, I did not reject the role…” But then, the actor continued speaking, “But, you should not always speak the truth. It is not good for you, Sir. Sometimes, lying is good.”

In classic Vijay Sethupathi fashion, the actor has now stumped the media about whether he rejected the role. However, it is true that during the shooting of Pushpa: The Rise, speculations were rife about Vijay Sethupathi playing the role of a villain in the film.

Was Vijay Sethupathi offered the role of Fahadh, or was he offered the role of Sunil? Or was he even offered the role in the first place? Only Sukumar and Vijay Sethupathi seem to know the answer.

But we do know right now that Vijay Sethupathi is on cloud nine after the success of his 50th film, Maharaja.

More about Maharaja

Maharaja is an action drama starring Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, and others in crucial roles. The film has been written and directed by Nithilan Swaminathan and produced by Jagadish Palanisamy under the Route production house.

The film’s music has been composed by acclaimed Kannada music director Ajaneesh B. Loknath. Dinesh Purushothaman handled the film’s cinematography, while Philomin Raj has edited the film.

Vijay Sethupathi’s future projects

Post Maharaja, Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in the film Ace, written and directed by Aarumugakumar. The film stars Sapta Sagaradaache Ello actress Rukmini Vasanth in the lead role opposite Vijay.

Check out the title teaser of Ace below:

Following this, the actor will also be seen in a dark crime thriller titled Train under the direction of Mysskin.

