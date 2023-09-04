'Did Vijay sir ask for it': Raghava Lawrence addresses the Rajinikanth's Superstar title controversy

Every big star in the South film industry is called Superstar by his fans. Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Thalapathy and many others are known as Superstars. However, still a debate and fight about the superstar title between Rajinikanth and Vijay. Now, Raghava Lawrence reacted to the superstar controversy.

During the trailer launch of Chandramukhi 2, Raghava Lawrence addressed the superstar title controversy. He asked not to compare Vijay or Ajith to anyone and to give them the place they deserve. The choreographer also said that this 'Superstar panchayat' should be left.

He further added, Did Vijay sir asked for the superstar title? Whenever I see Vijay sir, he always asks 'How is Thalaivar?'. Similarly, when I see Rajini sir, I said 'Beast is not bad. To that, Rajini sir replied, 'Sun Pictures said that the collection is too good. This is what they are. A coconut tree bears only coconuts. A mango tree bears only mangoes!."

Raghava Lawrence addresses Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay's Superstar controversy

Fans of Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay fight over Superstar title

Rajinikanth has been referred to as a superstar for several years now. He was given the title of Superstar as far back as 1978. The acronym was first used in the film Bairavi and has been used ever since. Whereas Vijay is known as Thalapathy. However, his fans started addressing him as a superstar after an incident that took place at the Varisu audio launch.

Fans of Superstar Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay have been at loggerheads over the superstar title. While Rajini fans maintain that the legendary star will always be the undisputed king of Kollywood, Vijay fans argue that it is Vijay’s era. While fans are fighting over the title on social media, it's contrary to what Vijay thinks. Yes, Thalapathy is a huge fan of Rajinikanth and has immense respect for him.

About Chandramukhi 2 and Rajinikanth, Vijay's projects

Helmed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the franchise of Rajinikanth and Jyothika's blockbuster film Chandramukhi. He is essaying the role of Vettaiyan Raja, previously portrayed by veteran actor Rajinikanth in the 2005 film Chandramukhi.

Rajinikanth has made history again with the box office collections of his recently released film Jailer. It became the highest grossing film in Tamil. Vijay, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

