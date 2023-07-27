Did Vishwak Sen take sly dig at Baby makers after Allu Arjun’s statement? Find out

Baby has created divisive reactions ever since its release. There is a section that believes that the film can be compared to the likes of Arjun Reddy and RX 100, as both were controversial but went on to become huge box office draws. The other section has hyped it up so much and even gone on to label the film as iconic.

But along with the discussions and debates on the film, there have also been conversations regarding its casting. Baby’s director, Sai Rajesh, has said on multiple occasions that he had offered the film to a young actor, but the actor did not even turn up for the narration. According to Sai Rajesh, the actor had refused to even hear the script.

Allu Arjun also reiterated the Baby director’s statement. Multiple reports have suggested that this young actor is Vishwak Sen. Now, the actor has himself come up with a response to the remarks made by the Baby makers. Even though he did not address the film or its director, Sai Rajesh, it is rumored to be a response to the ongoing remarks made by the Baby makers.

Vishwak Sen takes a sly dig at Baby director Sai Rajesh

Vishwak Sen stated in his recent interaction with the media that he is not a biryani to make everyone happy. He elaborated that when a film does well, the people involved in it should focus on its success rather than blaming others. Vishwak also made it a point to let everyone know that he was happy with the film’s success. The actor said that after watching Baby’s trailer, he had even congratulated the film’s team.

He also went on to clarify his stand on not listening to Baby’s narration. He justified his decision and said that he did not want to waste the director’s time by saying no after listening to the narration for an hour. Vishwak made it clear that this was his personal choice and the decision that he had made. Further, Vishwak opined that some people felt bad that he did not hear the narration of Baby and started criticizing him for it.

