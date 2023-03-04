Did you know Ajith Kumar was advised not to marry Shalini?

Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini are one of the power couples in Kollywood. It is well known that they fell in love while shooting for the film Aamar in 1991 and the rest is history. It's been 21 years since they are married. But did you know that Ajith Kumar was advised to not marry Shalini? Yes, if you are wondering who advised Ajith such a thing, then let us tell you that it was Actor and director Ramesh Khanna.

Ramesh Khanna shared that he was not aware that Ajith Kumar and Shalini were in a relationship that time and advised him not to marry her.

He got to know about Ajith Kumar and Shalini's love after director Saran sarcastically warned him of consequences for warning the actor. However, Ramesh also later revealed he attended the wedding of Ajith and Shalini's that took place in the following year.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini's marriage

In 2000, Ajith and Shalini decided to enter wedlock. After speaking to her family, they tied the knot on April 24, 2000. The couple now has two children — Anoushka and Aadvik. After marriage, Shalini, who was one of the most popular actresses in the South, decided to quit films as she wanted to prioritize her home.

Professional front

Ajith Kumar announced his next with Vignesh Shivan. However, later it was reported that the film will not be happening as Ajith is looking for a new director for his next. Although the rumours are not confirmed, Vignesh removed AK 62 from his bio on Twitter.

The actor is reportedly going to team up for his next with director Magizh Thirumeni. According to reports, the film was officially launched with a pooja ceremony in Chennai recently. However, it is to be noted that the film is not yet announced officially yet. The details of the cast and crew are not known yet as well.