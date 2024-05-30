Did you know All We Imagine as Light actress Kani Kusruti rejected The Kerala Story for THIS reason?

Kani Kusruti, who plays one of the lead roles in Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, has been in the center of the limelight for quite some time now. Apart from her exceptional acting talents, Kani is also known to be quite vocal about her political opinions, and had even shown her solidarity with the people of Palestine at the Cannes Film Festival.

In a recent interview with Manorama Online, the Biriyaani actress revealed that she was offered a role in Sudipto Sen’s 2023 drama film The Kerala Story, which went on to become one of the most controversial films of the year. However, the actress turned down the role mentioning that it didn’t align with her politics.

Why did Kani Kusruti turn down The Kerala Story?

Speaking to Manorama Online, the actress mentioned that she tries not to be a part of films which do not align with her own political beliefs. However, when she doesn't get any other offers, she will be forced to take up films irrespective of the politics it conveys. The actress revealed that she was given an interview call for The Kerala Story, but decided to pass on the opportunity.

Further, Kani also took the example of the 2019 film Biriyaani, helmed by Sajin Baabu, as an example of films that she did even when they did not align with her political beliefs. The actress said:

‘I had told Sajin that neither my politics nor aesthetics were aligned with the script. Sajin comes from a backward Muslim community and speaks his politics, which is correct in his own right. But that is not my politics.’

The 2019 film had received mixed reviews from the audience, some of whom criticized it for projecting Muslims in an offensive manner. However, the film had also garnered critical acclaim, and even earned Kani Kusruti the Kerala State Award for Best Actress.

About The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story is a 2023 drama film helmed by Sudipto Sen. The film features Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and more in crucial roles. The film revolves around an aspiring nurse from Kerala, who is coerced into converting to Islam, and is eventually forced to join the Islamic State as well.

The film received extreme criticism at the time of release, for spreading misinformation and communal disharmony. In fact, the film was also banned in several parts of the country as well.

