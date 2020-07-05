Did you know: Allu Arjun did a cameo in cousin Ram Charan's film Yevadu co starring Shruti Haasan

The 2014 action thriller Yevadu featuring Ram Charan and Shruti Haasan was a declared a blockbuster hit. Allu Arjun who is the former's cousin also made a cameo appearance in the movie.

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are among the most popular and bankable celebs of the South film industry. The two of them have proved their mettle in acting through their movies and also have a separate fan base. However, very few people are aware of the fact that the two stars also happen to be cousins. In fact, Bunny did make a cameo appearance in one of Ram Charan’s movies titled Yevadu which also went on to become a huge hit later on.

Although Ram Charan was the male lead in the Telugu action thriller, Allu Arjun definitely stole the show in the first half of the movie and there is no doubt about it. Not to forget, Kajal Aggarwal did an equally amazing job who played Bunny’s ladylove in the Vamshi Paidipally directorial. Talking about Yevadu, the movie also featured Shruti Haasan and Amy Jackson in crucial roles. It was produced by Dil Raju and was released back in the year 2014.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for his next movie titled Pushpa co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The action thriller has been directed by Sukumar and is co-produced by Y. Naveen. Talking about Ram Charan, the actor will be next seen in the much-anticipated movie RRR co-starring Jr. NTR, , , and others in the lead roles.

Whose movie among the two actors are you waiting to watch in the theatres? Do let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Pinkvilla

