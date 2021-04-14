Did you know Allu Arjun introduced wife Sneha Reddy first as a girlfriend to Samantha Akkineni? WATCH Video

Allu Arjun tied the knot to the love of his life, Sneha Reddy, in 2011 and ever since then, they are setting major relationship goals.

Allu Arjun and his gorgeous wife Sneha Reddy are one of the most adorable couples in Tollywood film industry. In the times of dating apps and break-ups, Allu Arjun and Sneha will make you believe that true love does exist. Their love story is one of our favourites! Years ago, Allu Arjun flew to the US to attend his friend's wedding and that's when he met the love of his life for the first time. It was love at first sight for AA. However, did you know the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star had introduced Sneha as his girlfriend then only to two people in his life before making it official?

On a chat show titled Sam Jam, AA revealed that he introduced Sneha as his girlfriend to two people and one was Samantha Akkineni. While recalling about it, he said to Samantha, "I don't know why did I share with you...it was very random." To this Samantha replied, "I was very excited that he shared it with me."

Further, Sam stated that AA fell in love with Sneha immediately. It was love at first sight. Reacting to this, Bunny shared, "I liked two qualities about her, she is very dignified. Even at 2 AM at the night club, there was nothing obscene about her. She has got so much dignity and number 2, she is very balanced."

Allu Arjun tied the knot to the love of his life, Sneha Reddy, in 2011 and ever since then, they are setting major relationship goals. They make us believe in love all over again. Allu Arjun and Sneha are proud parents of daughter Arha and a son, Ayaan.

