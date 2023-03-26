Did you know Allu Arjun’s iconic dialogue ‘Pushpa jhukega nahi’ was initially not a part of the film?

Sukumar-directed Pushpa: The Rise was a massive hit among the audience. The Telugu-language action drama made Allu Arjun a pan-India sensation. The film delivered stellar songs like O Antava and Srivalli, and iconic dialogues like ‘Pushpa Jhukega Nahi’ and 'Flower nahi, fire hai main.' These became the crowd favorites. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the sequel and cannot wait to see what the director will deliver this time. Anticipation among them is high since the announcement of Pushpa: The Rule.

‘Pushpa jayega nahi’

The movie which was originally in the Telugu language was dubbed into Hindi. Actor Shreyas Talpade dubbed for Allu Arjun in the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise. Shreyas has been seen in several Marathi and Bollywood films and this opportunity excited him. Recently, in a conversation with The Free Press Journal, the actor made a shocking revelation. He shared that they did a lot of improvisation on the original dialogues during the Hindi dubbing. The famous dialogue ‘Pushpa jhukega nahi' was not the literal translation, rather it was improvised. The original translation was 'Pushpa jayega nahi'. He added, “But to make it more impactful, we made it 'Pushpa jhukega nahi' and the next thing you know, it has become a rage!”

Another famous dialogue from the movie, 'Flower nahi, fire hai main' also did not exist in the original film. He shared that it was also improvised. Shreyas further added, “Instead of literal translation, we improvise it into something that retains the essence of the character but is also memorable for the audience.”

About Pushpa 2

Popular actress Rashmika Mandanna will appear as the female lead in Pushpa 2 and reprise her character Sri Valli from the original. National award-winning actor Fahadh Faasil is returning as the lead antagonist. The much-awaited project, which is bankrolled by the prestigious banner, will get a pan-Indian release like its original.

