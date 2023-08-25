Did you know Allu Arjun’s Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna had predicted his National Award win long ago?

Allu Arjun has created history by becoming the first Telugu film actor to win a National Award for Best Actor. Even though many Telugu film actresses across decades have been honored with the National Award for Best Actress, this year was the first time that a Telugu actor was awarded the Best Actor prize. Surely, Allu Arjun has managed to create history with his win for the Sukumrar-directed Pushpa: The Rise.

The film boasted a star-studded ensemble cast, including the likes of Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Raj Tirandasu, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay, and Ajay Ghosh. Rashmika played the lead female character, Srivalli, in the film. A video of her speech during the prerelease event of Pushpa: The Rise is currently going viral for all the right reasons. In her speech, she commented that Allu Arjun deserves a National Award for his portrayal of Pushpa Raj.

Rashmika Mandanna predicted Allu Arjun’s national award win

During a prerelease event for Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna said on stage that her Pushpa co-actor Allu Arjun deserves all the awards for his performance as Pushpa Raj. She even went on to state that not just the national award, but Allu Arjun should get every award there is for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. She then proceeded to say that if the actor did not go on to win the award, then she would be the first one to get upset.

Well, from her words, we can surely say that Rashmika had really hoped for her co-star to take home the coveted National Film Award for Best Actor. Let’s just say that the actress does not have to be upset now that Allu Arjun has indeed gone on to bag the national award. Rashmika had also put out a tweet congratulating the actor when Allu Arjun won the National Award. "Pushpa Rajjjjjjj.. asal #ThaggedheLe.. congratulationsssssss @alluarjun .. party timeeeeee..," tweeted Rashmika.

After his win, Allu Arjun tweeted, expressing his gratitude for the outpouring of love coming his way. He wrote, "A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable . & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love . Humbled"

