Did you know Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise is NOT the highest-rated movie of him on IMDb?

Allu Arjun has emerged as a prominent Pan-Indian actor after the release of his blockbuster hit, “Pushpa” in 2021. Though Pushpa is by far his most loved film, it is still not the highest-rated on IMDb. Over the past two decades, since his debut in the industry, Allu Arjun has delivered some of the biggest hits of all time and below is the list:

Let’s quickly collate the top IMDb-rated movies of the actor:

Vedam | 8.1:

Released in 2010, Vedam is an Indian Telugu anthology, starring Allu Arjun as the main lead. The movie is centred around five parallel stories that contribute a large part of the narrative and explore social themes of human resilience, social inequality, and poverty.

Arya| 7.8:

Arya (2004) is a full-on entertaining action romantic movie that helped Allu Arjun to mark his identity as a prominent actor in the Telugu film industry. The storyline of a young man falling in love with his friend’s sister kept the audience glued to screens till the end and the movie became a huge commercial success.

Pushpa –The Rise (Part 1) | 7.6

Next on the list, is Pushpa which got released in 2021 and took the whole nation by storm. An action thriller film set in the thick forests of Andhra Pradesh is a story of a smuggler who gets up in a fight against the police and a ruthless gangster to protect his land and family.

Arya 2 | 7.4

A sequel to Arya, Arya 2 got released in 2009 and the movie became an instant box office hit. The story revolves around a young man with a tough past falling in love with the girlfriend of his boss. The movie is particularly famous for popular songs and Allu Arjun’s energetic dance moves.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo | 7.3

Starring Allu Arjun as the main lead, this Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo narrates the story of a young man who recently discovers the truth about his past and family and how he manages to reconcile with his new family.

Though Pushpa is his biggest blockbuster and everyone’s favourite, Vedam is a sure-shot winner on the basis of his film's IMDb rating. The captivating and intriguing plot of the movie helped in receiving several accolades and the film was critically acclaimed.

