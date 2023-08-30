Did you know Chiranjeevi was the first choice for Manoj Bajpayee’s role in The Family Man?

The Family Man is one of the most beloved series to have come out of the country to date. Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari brought to life the role of a middle-class man who is secretly working as an intelligence officer for a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency, the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). But did you know that the series was originally supposed to be a Telugu movie?



The Family Man’s creators, Raj & DK, originally wanted to make a movie instead of a series, and they wanted Chiranjeevi to play the protagonist’s role in it. In retrospect, it is hard to imagine anyone other than Manoj Bajpayee as the lead character in The Family Man. But it is certainly intriguing to imagine what would have been if Chiranjeevi had agreed to do the project.

Ashwini Dutt revealed that Raj & DK wanted to initially make The Family Man as a movie with Chiranjeevi as the lead protagonist

The Family Man is a series that has two equally successful seasons. Nevertheless, there were initial talks going on about making the movie in Telugu with Chiranjeevi as the lead protagonist. This was revealed by producer Ashwini Dutt. In a recent interview, he shared that Raj & DK were ready to make The Family Man into a movie in Telugu with Chiranjeevi in the leading role and were even willing to exclude the characters of the kids from the script.



But this was all to no avail because the Megastar was not interested in being a part of the film and went on to reject the script. Raj & DK had reportedly written the script with the intention of featuring Chiranjeevi as the film’s protagonist. The actor was allegedly concerned about whether his fans would accept him as a father of two children. When he expressed this concern to Raj & Dk, they were even ready to exclude the children’s characters from the script, but still, the project did not take off with the megastar.



The actor was fresh off the success of Khaidi No 150 when he was offered the script for what would eventually turn out to be The Family Man.

