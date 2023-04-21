Did you know Chiyaan Vikram survived an accident at age 12 and spent 3 years in a wheelchair?

Chiyaan Vikram is one of the most sought-after actors in the country known for his challenging roles. The actor has a reputation for putting his health at stake to pull off the intense physical state of characters in films like “I” and “Anniyan”. The actor has been busy promoting his latest film Ponniyin Selvan 2 all over the country along with the entire cast. There is an old story making rounds from his early days before making his film entry. He was an aspiring actor from a very young age, which led him to join a school production of “Steam Boat”, where he played an unvoiced slave girl who picked cotton, this was of course a prelude to his first Best Actor Award at College. However, shortly after this much-lauded performance, Vikram had an accident on his motorbike along with a friend that posed a grave threat to his life at the time.

Vikram’s life-altering accident and subsequent life

The incident goes like this- the mishap posed a serious threat to his right leg and doctors were skeptical of a fast recovery, the actor recalls those days as the lowest points in his life. This was a time when doctors had to go to the extent of asking his mother’s permission to allow him to amputate his leg since there was no chance of his right leg recovering. Vikram recalls this period as the time when he never gave up his self-confidence and started to recover amidst all the pain and suffering. He also had a few issues with skin injuries, soft tissue and bone realignment, and many other health issues. It took 23 odd surgeries to get him back and the actor had to be moved to a wheelchair to facilitate movement during the treatment. He had to be confined in a wheelchair for almost three years.

In between all the pain he held on and the actor recalls that period as “I just wanted to be an actor; that’s what kept me going." He got his first big break in the year 1990 with “En Kadhal Kanmani" which put him on the map. The bad experience taught him the value of positive motivation and self-encouragement helped him cross over from tough times and is still one of the most inspirational tales for all fields of life.

Upcoming films

Vikram is getting all geared for the release of his Pan Indian magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2, the film directed by Mani Ratnam stars an ensemble cast consisting of Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, and Trisha among others. The film is all geared for release on the 28th of April and is one of the biggest films in Vikrams’ career. He is currently shooting for “Thangaalan”, directed by P A Ranjith which tells the story of a group of exploited mine workers, rebelling against the British empire in Pre Independence India, set against the Kolar Gold Fields. The film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, and Daniel Caltagirone among others. The film will be released towards the end of this year.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Chiyaan Vikram flaunts his swag at Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions in Delhi; Fans cant get enough of him