Did you know Deepika Padukone made her acting debut with Kannada film Aishwarya?

is all set to share the screenspace with Bahaubali star Prabhas in Nag Ashwin's next Pan-India film. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and finally, after a long wait, the makers yesterday announced about Deepika being onboard for Prabhas 21. Deepika Padukone, as we all know is also one of the few Indian celebs to make an impact in Hollywood. She has been a global figure and not many know, her acting journey began with the Kannada movie ‘Aishwarya’ in 2006. Yes, one of the most sought after superstars, DP started her career with a South film and she bagged her first Hindi film Om Shanti Om, in the same year.

Aishwarya (film) featured Upendra, Daisy Bopanna and Deepika Padukone as the new face in the cinema. Directed by Indrajit Lankesh, the romantic-comedy is a remake of Telugu film Manmadhudu and a few scenes were inspired by Ghajini. Aishwarya became a huge success in Karnataka. Well, Deepika Padukone has come a long way since then and is popular not only in India but also internationally. 2010 was one of the biggest years for her career as not one or two but 5 movies released and slowly she established herself as a leading actress of Hindi cinema.

Nag Ashwin in a statement shared something about Deepika's role in the film that has set high curiosity among the moviegoers. He said, “I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come.”

Meanwhile, talking about Deepika's other project, the stunner will be seen soon in 's '83. The sports drama is about India's incredible Cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer plays the role of Kapil Dev while DP will be seen as Romi Bhatia, Kapil's wife in the film.

