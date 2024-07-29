Did you know Dhanush’s Raayan was supposed to have Vishnu Vishal in key role but he got replaced due to Lal Salaam?

Dhanush starrer Raayan, directed by the actor himself, is currently running successfully in theaters with many praising the movie. However, did you know actor Vishnu Vishal was supposed to play a key role in the movie?

Yes, according to a recent post by cinephile Amutha Bharathi, the makers of Raayan had initially eyed the Ratsasan actor to play the role of Muthu which later went to actor Sundeep Kishan.

Vishnu Vishal was supposed to play a key role in Dhanush’s Raayan

Vishnu Vishal was apparently offered to play a prominent role in Dhanush’s Raayan but due to his prior commitments with other projects, especially Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, he had to forgo the same.

However, the general opinion about the Dhanush starrer seems to praise Sundeep Kishan for his portrayal of Muthu. It seems although it was a missed opportunity for the Ratsasan actor, it surely went into the right hands, eventually.

The movie Raayan which was released on July 26 features the story of a fast-food hotel owner from North Chennai who sets out to vanquish gangs who ruined his family and their lives.

Besides Dhanush in the lead, the film also had actors S. J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and many more in key roles. Despite receiving criticism for its storyline and writing, the movie was generally praised and is running successfully in theaters.

Vishnu Vishal’s Workfront

Vishnu Vishal was last seen in the film Lal Salaam playing the lead role alongside actor Vikranth. The movie directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth is a sports action flick and even has Superstar Rajinikanth making an extended cameo appearance.

Apart from the lead actors, the movie also has an ensemble cast of artists like Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, K. S. Ravikumar, Thambi Ramaiah, Nirosha, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Vivek Prasanna, Dhanya Balakrishna, and many more in key roles.

Vishal is next expected to be seen in the film Mohandas, directed by Murali Karthick which has been delayed for now. Moreover, the actor is also shooting for the movie Aaryan, alongside a romantic fantasy movie with director Ram Kumar.

