Did you know director Nag Ashwin had to convince his whole team that Keerthy Suresh can shoulder Mahanati?

At the 66th National Film Awards 2019, Mahanati won not one but three awards, including Best Feature Film in Telugu, Best Actress for Keerthy and Outstanding Costume Design.

Keerthy Suresh left everyone amazed as she won the Best Actress award for her incredible performance in the Telugu film Mahanati. Keerthy reprised the role of late legendary actress Savitri in the biopic. The stunning actress shared an uncanny resemblance to actress Savitri but did you know, director Nag Ashwin had to convince the whole team of Mahanati that Keerthy can actually alone shoulder the film. During an interview in 2018, post the film's release, Nag Ashwin revealed Keerthy Suresh was on nobody’s list.

In an interview with Indian Express, the director opened up regarding the same. He said, "It was a very instinctive decision. Keerthy Suresh was on nobody’s list actually. Because in previous movies, she didn’t look like this and act like this. Nobody could understand what she could do. I saw her in Dhanush’s film Thodari. She had zero makeup and one costume throughout the film. I liked her in the film and suggested that we should give her a try. That was a long process. I had to convince the whole team that she can shoulder such a big project. I even had to convince Keerthy as she was not sure whether she could do it."

Meanwhile, Keerthy is looking forward to the grand release of her upcoming film Rang De, co-starring Nithiin. The film is releasing on March 26.

Nag Ashwin, on the other hand, has collaborated with Prabhas for a Pan-India project. The film stars and Amitabh Bachchan and is tentatively called Prabhas 21.

