Did you know Hansika Motwani attended her now fiancé Sohail Kathuria's FIRST WEDDING?

Hansika Motwani is getting married to Mumbai-based businessman Sohail Kathuria in the first week of December. While the wedding prep has begun in full swing, fans of the actress are curious to know who Hansika is getting married to. Now we have found out, Hansika's now fiancé Sohail Kathuria was first married to a girl named, Rinky. They had gotten married in 2016 at a destination wedding in Goa.

A video highlight shows Hansika Motwani dancing at the sangeet ceremony of Sohail Kathuria's first wedding. For the unversed, Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria are now business partners as well. He serves as a designated partner for the event management company owned by Hansika Motwani.