Did you know it was K Balachander who changed Shivaji Rao Gaekwad as Rajinikanth? Rest is the history

Superstar Rajinikanth was born as Shivaji Rao Gakewad in 1950. He was born in Bengaluru and was named after the Maratha Empire king Shivaji. He was brought up speaking Marathi at home and Kannada outside. Before getting into acting, Rajinikanth performed several jobs including that of a coolie. He also got a job in the Bangalore Transport Service (BTS) as a bus conductor. However, his life changed after he decided to take up an acting course. With the support of his friends and family, he decided to get into acting. He was later noticed by the Tamil film director K. Balachander. The director advised him to learn Tamil, which he quickly followed.

Interestingly, he made his acting debut with the Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal (1975), directed by K. Balachander. Since then, he was famously known by his screen name. With back to back hit films in the 80s, Rajinikanth became box office king and one of the biggest actors down South. After his debut film, legendary filmmaker K Balachander christened Shivaji Rao Gaekwad as Rajinikanth. Yes, and the rest is the history! After gaining popularity in South Indian cinema, in 1983, he starred in his first Bollywood film, Andha Kanoon, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of that time.

Superstar Rajinikanth will be honoured with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his extraordinary contribution to the Indian cinema. This is India's highest film honour and Thalaiva has finally conferred with it.

Holi 1975: The legendary director K Balachandar changed the name of an unknown actor from Shivaji Rao Gaekwad to Rajinikanth. Rest is history. That's why Holi is a special festival for Thalaivar fans.#Annaatthe #Rajinikanth #Holi2021 pic.twitter.com/l3WC7b5axC — Rajinikanth Fans (@RajiniFC) March 28, 2021

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal @Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee."

