Did you know Jr NTR played the role of Lord Ram at the age of 13?

Junior NTR is one the biggest stars in the country with the global success of RRR. However, his stardom has not been an instant one. Jr NTR has been working in the Telugu film industry for the last twenty-two years as a leading man. However, he had his start as a child actor, a fact not familiar to many. The film that got him started in the film industry ‘Bala Ramayanam’ was released in the year 1991. The actors in the film were between the age group 10 and 12

A sneak peek into Jr NTR's child actor days

The mythological film was directed and produced by N T Rama Rao, Jr NTR’S father. The film got good reviews at the time of its release and also managed to make a nice long run at the box office. Jr NTR was cast as “Bharata” from Hindu mythology and got a great opportunity to make his entry into the industry. The film was well-known at that time for assembling 3000 young actors on the screen. It was considered special for its central conceit of using only child actors to narrate a mythological story.

Junior NTR Upcoming films

Fans have been excited for Jr NTR’s reunion with Koratala Siva for the tentatively titled “NTR 30”. The film is expected to be a high-octane action thriller where NTR will be sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor. There are reports that this film’s shoot commences tomorrow. After this film, NTR will be joining Prashant Neel of KGF fame for yet another genre-bending mass entertainer, also set in the same cinematic universe as the KGF films and Prabhas' upcoming Salaar. Jr NTR has been basking in the glory of the international success of RRR and for the historic original song win for “Naatu Naatu” in the recently concluded 95th Academy Awards in LA.

