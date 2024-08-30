Did you know Karthi dubbed for Telugu version of his brother and actor Suriya's THIS film?

Suriya's film Maattrraan, released in 2012, received widespread attention due to its unique tale of conjoined twins. The attention was even greater because it was touted as the first Indian film based on conjoined twins, although two other films with the same concept were launched later. But are you aware of an interesting story regarding the film’s Telugu dubbed version, Brothers? It wasn't Suriya but his younger brother and actor Karthi who dubbed for one of the twins, while Suriya dubbed for the other.

According to several media reports, the Soorarai Pottru actor was a bit busy with the filming of his then-upcoming movie Singam 2, and Karthi stepped in to help. It is worth mentioning that the project marked the first time Suriya dubbed his voice in Telugu. While Suriya lent his voice to Akhilan, his brother provided the voice for the other twin character, Vimalan.

Meanwhile, at a past event, the film’s director shared, "Karthi was so touched by the film that he wished he had been born as a conjoined twin to his brother Suriya."

For the unversed, Maattrraan is a 2012 Tamil film starring Suriya as the lead actor alongside Kajal Aggarwal. Directed and co-written by K.V. Anand, the film was produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, S. Ganesh, and S. Suresh under the banner AGS Entertainment.

The action thriller revolves around a pair of conjoined twins who strive to save their father's flourishing business from a spy. However, a shocking revelation may forever change their lives just before the spy is killed. Suriya received appreciation for his exceptional performance, and the film did decent business at the box office.

Meanwhile, Suriya is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Kanguva on October 10, 2024. Besides him, the film stars actors like Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu. Directed by Siva, Kanguva is a fantasy action film. It is pertinent to mention that both Bobby Deol and Disha will be making their Tamil debut with the Siva directorial.

