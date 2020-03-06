Did you know? Kavya Madhavan left Manju Warrier fuming as she bit Dileep’s cheeks during a shoot; Deets inside

Once Kavya Madhavan had bit Dileep's cheek during a shoot and that left Manju Warrier fuming. It is also being reported that the scene was shot again and again. The old news is now making rounds on the Internet.

While we all know the difference between Dileep and Manju Warrier, in which it was been claimed that once Kavya Madhavan bit Dileep's cheek during a shoot and that left Manju Warrier fuming. It is also being reported that the scene was shot again and again, even though the first take was okayed. When Manju came to know about it, she warned Dileep that there is a limit to everything.

This news is making rounds again. Dileep and Manju Warrier tied the knot in 1996 after years of being in love. Due to a series of unfortunate incidents, their marriage broke and they divorced in 2015. Dileep married Kavya in 2016 in a private affair. While Dileep’s film My Santa hit the big screens recently, Manju Warrier was last seen in Mollywood film, Prathi Poovankozhi. In a recent interview, Dileep had said that he would even act with Manju if needed.

Dileep was quoted as saying by Manorama, “Someone had decided that Dileep shouldn’t be in the industry anymore. However, I am happy that the audience has not given up on me. I have great faith in God. So, I believe that the truth will come out one day. Cinema is all I have in my mind right now. I am excited that the Malayali audience has received my new movie.”

