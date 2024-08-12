Did You Know: Keerthy Suresh declined a role in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD before voicing Bujji

Kalki 2898 AD starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone among others is a blockbuster hit. The film is still running successfully in theaters and shattering several records at the box office. Recently, actress Keerthy Suresh, who voiced Bujji, made a shocking revelation amid the film’s massive success. The Raghu Thatha star disclosed that she was offered a different role altogether in the film.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Keerthy Suresh shared that she was presented with a different character in Kalki 2898 AD, which she ultimately decided not to accept. Despite her initial rejection, Suresh expressed a strong desire to be part of the project, which features Prabhas in the lead role.

She said, "Nagi offered another role in the film, which I was not very sure of. Later, he messaged me saying, 'Do you want to at least peep through a ball at least?' I said, 'I'd love to do it in your film.' I am actually glad I said no to the other role. It was the best dubbing I had. It was so much fun. It was a great memory, and I'm looking forward to the next one."

This led to a pivotal change when Nag Ashwin suggested that she lend her voice to the character of Bujji, an AI companion in the film. Suresh eagerly took this opportunity, and her performance has been well-received.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD has surpassed the remarkable milestone of Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. This achievement was celebrated by industry stalwarts, including Kamal Haasan, who praised the film's success.

Beyond Kalki 2898 AD, Keerthy Suresh is actively engaged in various projects, including Raghu Thatha, which is set to release on Independence Day. The film is going to clash with several other releases in theaters including Mr Bachchan, Demonte Colony 2, Thangalaan and others.

