Did you know: Late actor Uday Kiran was offered Mahesh Babu’s role in Trivikram Srinivas’ Athadu

Trivikram Srinivas has earned his name as one of the best filmmakers in the Telugu film industry. In a career spanning more than two decades, the filmmaker has delivered some cult classics, and still continues to do so.

Late actor Uday Kiran was offered the lead role in Athadu

The 2005 action thriller film, Athadu, which features Mahesh Babu in the lead is a sleeper hit, and considered to be one of the director’s best films till date. The film is also considered to be the resurgence in Mahesh Babu’s career after a series of slumps. But Mahesh Babu was not the first choice for the role of Nanda Gopal.

In fact, the role was earlier offered to the late actor Uday Kiran, known for films like Chitram Cheppina Katha and Jai Sriram. The actor unfortunately declined the role. Eventually the role went to Mahesh Babu, and is considered to be one of his best films so far.

On the work front

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have reunited for the upcoming film Guntur Kaaram, marking their third project together after Khaleja and Athadu. The film also features Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and many more, apart from the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor. The film is bankrolled by S. Radha Krishna under the banner Haarika and Hassine Creations. Manoj Paramahamsa, known for films like Leo, and Enai Noki Paayum Thota, cranks the camera, while the music for the film is composed by S. Thaman. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on January 12th, next year.

