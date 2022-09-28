Did you know Mahesh Babu visited his mother before every release? Here's why
In this throwback video, we can see Mahesh Babu revealing why he visits his mother before his every release.
It is a tough time for superstar Mahesh Babu as his mother Indira Devi passed away today in Hyderabad. Many celebs like Vijay Deverakonda, Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati were present at the last rites. A glimpse of the mother-son bond between the two can be seen in an old video from the success bash of his 2019 release Maharshi.
Mahesh Babu was quoted saying, "My mother is very special to me. Every time before movie release, I go to her house and drink coffee and that coffee makes it feel like prasad at temple. Her presence is very important to me. And it is also the reason for my success, I dedicate this blockbuster all mothers out there."
Check out the video below:
After being unwell for the last couple of weeks, Indira Devi breathed her last at 4 am today. The family shared a statement to share the unfortunate news, "Shri Ghattamaneni Indira Devi , the wife of Superstar Krishna and mother of Superstar Mahesh Babu passed away today morning. Today from 9.00AM, her body will be kept at the Padmalaya studio for people to visit & later the last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthan. #IndiraDevi."
It may be Mother's Day, her birthday, or Woman's Day, Mahesh Babu never missed an opportunity to show gratitude towards her mommy. For the unaware, Indira Devi had five children, out of whom Ramesh Babu passed away in January this year. She also has daughters Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshini apart from Mahesh Babu.
