Did you know Mahesh Babu visited his mother before every release? Here's why

It is a tough time for superstar Mahesh Babu as his mother Indira Devi passed away today in Hyderabad. Many celebs like Vijay Deverakonda, Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati were present at the last rites. A glimpse of the mother-son bond between the two can be seen in an old video from the success bash of his 2019 release Maharshi.

Mahesh Babu was quoted saying, "My mother is very special to me. Every time before movie release, I go to her house and drink coffee and that coffee makes it feel like prasad at temple. Her presence is very important to me. And it is also the reason for my success, I dedicate this blockbuster all mothers out there."