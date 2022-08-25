Did you know Mahesh Babu was the first choice and not Vijay Deverakonda for Puri Jagannadh's Liger?

The big day for Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh's Liger is here as it was released in theaters. But did you know that the director's first choice for Liger is not Vijay Deverakonda. Yes, Puri initially planned to make the movie with Mahesh Babu and repeat the blockbuster magic of their film Pokiri. But somehow things didn't fall in place.

According to reports, Puri Jagannadh earlier planned Liger with Mahesh Babu in 2016 but due to some creative differences it didn't happen. The same is being said for his next Jana Gana Mana with Vijay Deverakonda as well. Well, both were initially offered to Mahesh but landed with Vijay.

For unversed, Mahesh and Puri Jagannadh have delivered one of the blockbuster hits of the Tollywood film industry in 2006 with their romantic action thriller Pokiri, which changed the fate of their respective careers. Later, the actor-director duo again collaborated for the 2012 action crime flick Business Man, which also became a blockbuster at the theatres.

Despite carrying a huge buzz and expectations, Liger failed to perform well at the box office. The storyline, music and performances have immensely lacked and audiences have declared it as a flop.

In Puri Jagannadh directorial, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. Mike Tyson is playing a cameo role in Liger. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.