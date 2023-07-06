Did you know Mammootty turned down role of Georgekutty played by Mohanlal in Drishyam?

Mammootty has been having a great run at the movies. Rather than being complacent and doing roles to enhance his stardom, the actor has been putting out great performances one after the other. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, released this year, and Puzhu, released last year, were two exemplary performances by the actor that have him go way out of his comfort zone.

The thespian’s career has one great performance after another. But did you know that the actor missed out on one of the greatest blockbusters in Malayalam cinema history? Yes, this film was none other than Drishyam, which eventually was made with Mohanlal in the lead role of Georgekutty.

Mammootty was offered the role of Georgekutty in Drishyam

The role of Georgekutty in Drishyam is one of the most iconic characters to have graced Malayalam screens. The character was played with perfection by Mohanlal. The film saw the star actor at his finest. Now, it may be difficult to imagine anyone in the place of Mohanlal in that role. But the director of that film, Jeethu Joseph, had Mammootty in mind initially for that character.

Mammootty had rejected the role, and Jeethu Joseph himself had spoken out about it. The director stated that the actor rejected the role because he was not entirely convinced by the script. Jeethu went on to share that, as Mammootty was not entirely happy with the scripting, he refused to do it.

This is not the first film by Jeethu Joseph that the actor has said no to. Mammootty had also rejected Memories, another film made by the director. After the actor rejected the role of the protagonist in the film, Memories was offered to Prithviraj Sukumaran. Jeethu Joseph had expressed his desire to work with Mammootty sometime in his career.

At the moment, the director will be collaborating with Mohanlal again on Ram. The film comprises an ensemble cast including Trisha, Indrajith Sukumaran, Samyuktha Menon, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishna, Prachi Tehlan, Anoop Menon, Saikumar, Suman, Chandhunadh, and Siddique.

Coming back to Drishyam, it was remade into multiple Indian languages. Such was the impact that the film had. The film still remains one of the most profitable films in Malayalam cinema.

